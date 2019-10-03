Python Developer

Requirements:

– A BSc degree or relevant IT diploma.

– A minimum of 5 years of development experience

– A proven track record or way for us to determine your competency

– Working experience in an Agile team (Scrum and Kanban)

– Striving for excellence

– Personal Attributes

– Positive attitude

– Team player

– Perform in a high pressured environment

– Being able to think like a user

– Enjoy being challenged

– Accountable

– Proactive

– Passionate about creating value

You will be a part of a multi-discipline team (design, development, testing) that is responsible for new product development, as well as supporting a range of existing products. We are looking for a developer who is dedicated to their craft and writes code that they are proud of. To make it in the team, you need to be a motivated and innovative individual with a good appreciation of scalable, consumer-facing web or mobile applications, including databases, API’s, microservices, and event-driven, serverless platforms.

Languages, frameworks, platforms, databases and other buzzwords that they currently employ or maintain: JavaScript, Node.js, npm, GCP, Cloud Functions, NoSQL, Firebase, Kotlin, Java,

PHP, Go, Python, C, Kong, Zend, Angular, Ionic, Cordova, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Datastore, CloudSQL, Kubernetes, Docker.

