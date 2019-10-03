Schofield is acting CEO at B-BBEE ICT Sector Council

The ICT Council has appointed veteran IT professional Adrian Schofield as acting CEO) from 08 August 2019 until a permanent CEO is appointed.

The position was left vacant by the former acting CEO Alfred Mmoto at the end of April 2018 when the ICT Council reached the end of the incubation period.

The ICT Council was under incubation by the Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services.

Councillor Adrian Schofield will still hold his current position in the ICT Council as a Councillor and Chairperson of Guidance & Monitoring Subcommittee. He is also carrying out a consulting assignment at IITPSA (the Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa) and serves on the Board of the International Professional Practice Partnership (IP3).

“I am pleased that Cllr Schofield accepted this responsibility as the ICT Council enters into its Second Term of Office starting 02 October 2019 with this position filled. Cllr Schofield is going to assist in getting a permanent person appointed and ensure that in the meantime the operations of the Council continue,” says Andile Tlhoaele, chairperson of the ICT Council.

The ICT Council functions through five sub-committees:

* Executive Committee, which comprises of the chairpersons of all the sub-committees, which is chaired by the Deputy Chairperson Councillor Pheladi Gwangwa;

* Communications and Stakeholder Engagement Committee chaired by Councillor Petronella Linders;

* Guidance and Monitoring Committee chaired by Councillor Adrian Schofield;

* Review and Amendment Committee chaired by Councillor Sara-Jane Capazario; and

* Strategy, Governance, Risk & Funding Committee chaired by Councillor Lucky Masilela.

The ICT Council is responsible for developing, reviewing and publishing the B-BBEE Amended ICT Sector Code (the ICT Code). The ICT Council is also mandated to monitor the implementation of the ICT Code and report its progress to Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Advisory Council on BEE, Minister Ebrahim Patel and the B-BBEE Commissioner Zodwa Ntuli.