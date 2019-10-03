Seacom lights up N1 fibre route

Seacom has enhance its national high capacity fibre network with the rollout of services along the N1 connecting Johannesburg, Bloemfontein and Cape Town as a first phase of its national rollout, following the acquisition of FibreCo earlier this year.

Additional capacity will be added to other key national routes interconnecting Johannesburg, Bloemfontein, Durban, East London and Kimberly in the next phase of the rollout.

The N1 route traverses the spine of South Africa and has become the backbone for both current and future undersea cable systems which land on the East and West Coasts, and connect major public cloud providers to the country’s major metros. This enables fully redundant high-speed ring protection for diversity around the African continent.

Customers can benefit from a range of options, including end to end ‘express routes’ connecting major metros to major data centres, national long-distance services, as well as last-mile metro and town connectivity.

Upon initial activation, Bloemfontein and Worcester will immediately benefit from 100Gbps connectivity speeds, with Colesberg, Beaufort West, Laingsburg and Touswriver connecting at 10Gbps. This will enable the provision of competitive business connectivity solution to these towns which, in the past, had limited access to high capacity Internet and cloud service options.

The second phase of the N1 Light Up project will see additional towns connected along the route.

High-speed, high capacity networks are critical to the future of the world’s Internet and the digital economy. “Our continued investment in open access infrastructure enables us to respond to the growing needs of our customers,” says Byron Clatterbuck, CEO of Seacom. “This increases our open access redundant capacity to the existing connectivity making the multiple Terabits-per-second (Tbps) of Internet connectivity from the subsea cables more resilient.

“Customers can leverage Seacom’s state-of-the-art DWDM network which provides multi-terabit connectivity between the key data centres and to the cable landing stations. Lighting up additional fibre across South Africa also allows Seacom to deliver affordable, high-speed Internet connectivity and cloud services to traditionally underserved mid-tier cities and towns along our routes.”