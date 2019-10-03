Trading statement from Datatec

Datatec has published a trading statement for the six months ended 31 August 2019, as results for the period will be significantly higher than the corresponding period last year.

The group states that Datatec’s operations achieved a solid operational performance in H1 FY20 despite economic and currency head winds. All of the group’s divisions delivered strong results, with the reshaping of Westcon International and associated central cost reductions proceeding according to plan.

Datatec now expects that for H1 FY20 all earnings per share metrics will be more than 20% higher than the reported earnings for H1 FY19.

Underlying earnings per share is expected to be between 5.0 and 5.5 US cents (H1 FY19: 3.6 US cents), being 1.4 to 1.9 US cents (39% to 53%) higher than H1 FY19.

Headline earnings per share is expected to be between 2.0 and 2.5 US cents (H1 FY19: 0.7 US cents), being 1.3 to 1.8 US cents, or more than 100%, higher than H1 FY19.

Earnings per share is expected to be between 2.5 and 3.0 US cents (H1 FY19: 0.7 US cents), being 1.8 to 2.3 US cents, or more than 100%, higher than H1 FY19.

The company expects to release its interim results for H1 FY20 on 17 October 2019.