Westcon-Comstor is Context ChannelWatch Innovation Distributor

Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa has been awarded Distributor of the Year for the Innovation category in the 2019 Context ChannelWatch survey.

The award is direct recognition of the distributor’s innovative approach to deploying platforms, new tools and services as well as digital transformation when working with its reseller partners.

“The award is an impartial testimony from our reseller partners that our innovative approach to distribution, through the use of digital tools, resources as well as our platforms, is recognised as making a valued contribution to the partner ecosystem,” states Saartjie Wait, marketing and digital experience director at Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Our commitment to digital transformation extends every aspect of our customer engagement processes. Looking ahead we see awards of this nature as validation of our work and will continue to drive innovation in everything we do.”

“We are delighted to see Westcon-Comstor win the Context ChannelWatch Distributor of the Year Award in the Innovation category. The modern distribution industry is about finding and delivering innovative value as technology continues to shake up the business and consumer landscapes,” states Howard Davies, Context CEO and co-founder. “Westcon-Comstor’s hard work in this area is essential to bringing about the digital transformation that is so much in demand.”