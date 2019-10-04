Arcserve, Sophos partner on all-in-one data security

Arcserve has announced a global alliance with Sophos to provide organisations with dedicated protection for backed up data against cyberthreats.

Through this collaboration, organisations can now employ the only market solution that integrates anti-ransomware and other threat prevention technologies, such as deep learning AI for both known and unknown malware, and award-winning disaster recovery and high availability capabilities for prevention against data loss.

Together, the new solution delivers a multi-layered approach to prevent, protect, and immunize backup data from cyber-attacks.

A report issued by Cybersecurity Ventures predicts the global cost of ransomware to reach $11,5-billion in 2019 and $20-billion by 2021, with an attack on businesses every 14 seconds by the end of this year.

With cybercriminals continuously taking advantage of enterprises to turn profits, this alliance will provide organisations with a two-pronged approach to cyber-readiness and IT resilience. By combining both cybersecurity and data protection capabilities into a single offering, businesses will have a comprehensive solution that fully covers all their infrastructure needs.

The joint solution will be delivered via Arcserve’s Appliance Series. Powered by Arcserve Unified Data Protection (UDP), the Arcserve Appliance Series combines flash-accelerated deduplicated storage, robust server processing, and high-speed networking with highly redundant hardware and cloud services.

Arcserve Appliances will integrate Sophos Intercept X Advanced for Server, endpoint protection with artificial intelligence, to deliver a protect-in-depth approach to accelerate data, system and application resiliency.

“Increasingly cybercriminals are targeting backup systems as a way to increase the odds that compromised businesses will make a ransom payment. Having dedicated protection from both malware and the latest exploits ensures the backup data will stand strong against the most advanced threats,” says Francois Depayras, Sophos’ vice-president of OEM sales and alliances.

“Sophos Intercept X for Server provides anti-ransomware, anti-exploit and deep learning technology to provide the highest level of protection. This makes the Arcserve Appliance the most secure solution available in the market.”

Oussama El-Hilali, chief technology officer of Arcserve, adds: “Too many organisations are being forced to have the ‘how do we pay ransom’ conversation. We saw a market gap that needed to be filled, and Sophos was the natural fit. We know data protection and they know cybersecurity.

“As threats become more difficult to combat, this alliance is transformative in the industry, taking our cyber protection to the next level and providing partners with the opportunity to educate customers on the unique benefits of an integrated, two-pronged defense against cybercrime.”

The integrated solution will be available on the newest Arcserve Appliances in October of 2019.