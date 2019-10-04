BI Developer

Oct 4, 2019

Qualifications

  • B.Sc. or National Diploma in Computer Science
  • Experience
  • Minimum 5 years of experience developing in an object oriented environment
  • Minimum 5 years of experience in .NET / VB.NET / C#
  • Minimum 5 years of experience with SQL Server tools, SSIS
  • Experience in developing Windows Applications.
  • Experience in Data Warehousing
  • Experience in SAP HANA development will be a distinct advantage
  • Experience in an IT environment in the financial sector will be an advantage

Skills

  • Strong analysis and design skills
  • Ability to translate basic business requirements into system solutions
  • Excellent problem solving and troubleshooting abilities
  • Good coding standards
  • Ability to work both independently and within a team to deliver a solution
  • Competencies
  • Desire to work in a flexible role with a broad exposure to business and
  • technology
  • Ability to adapt and deliver in a dynamic environment
  • High quality work standards

JOB SPECIFICATION

  • Ability to work under pressure, multi-task and meet deadlines
  • Self-driven, well organized and take ownership of tasks
  • Strong focus on adding value to business and users through system solutions
  • Team player who is willing to share and disseminate information and knowledge
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
  • Interest in investment management industry

This is a core back-end server-side technical .NET / VB.Net/C# / SQL

Server role for a software developer with a deep understanding of the

key principles of software development, object-orientation, software

optimisation.

