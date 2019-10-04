BI Developer

Qualifications
- B.Sc. or National Diploma in Computer Science
- Experience
- Minimum 5 years of experience developing in an object oriented environment
- Minimum 5 years of experience in .NET / VB.NET / C#
- Minimum 5 years of experience with SQL Server tools, SSIS
- Experience in developing Windows Applications.
- Experience in Data Warehousing
- Experience in SAP HANA development will be a distinct advantage
- Experience in an IT environment in the financial sector will be an advantage
Skills
- Strong analysis and design skills
- Ability to translate basic business requirements into system solutions
- Excellent problem solving and troubleshooting abilities
- Good coding standards
- Ability to work both independently and within a team to deliver a solution
- Competencies
- Desire to work in a flexible role with a broad exposure to business and
- technology
- Ability to adapt and deliver in a dynamic environment
- High quality work standards
JOB SPECIFICATION
- Ability to work under pressure, multi-task and meet deadlines
- Self-driven, well organized and take ownership of tasks
- Strong focus on adding value to business and users through system solutions
- Team player who is willing to share and disseminate information and knowledge
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Interest in investment management industry
This is a core back-end server-side technical .NET / VB.Net/C# / SQL
Server role for a software developer with a deep understanding of the
key principles of software development, object-orientation, software
optimisation.