BI Developer

Qualifications

B.Sc. or National Diploma in Computer Science

Experience

Minimum 5 years of experience developing in an object oriented environment

Minimum 5 years of experience in .NET / VB.NET / C#

Minimum 5 years of experience with SQL Server tools, SSIS

Experience in developing Windows Applications.

Experience in Data Warehousing

Experience in SAP HANA development will be a distinct advantage

Experience in an IT environment in the financial sector will be an advantage

Skills

Strong analysis and design skills

Ability to translate basic business requirements into system solutions

Excellent problem solving and troubleshooting abilities

Good coding standards

Ability to work both independently and within a team to deliver a solution

Competencies

Desire to work in a flexible role with a broad exposure to business and

technology

Ability to adapt and deliver in a dynamic environment

High quality work standards

JOB SPECIFICATION

Ability to work under pressure, multi-task and meet deadlines

Self-driven, well organized and take ownership of tasks

Strong focus on adding value to business and users through system solutions

Team player who is willing to share and disseminate information and knowledge

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Interest in investment management industry

This is a core back-end server-side technical .NET / VB.Net/C# / SQL

Server role for a software developer with a deep understanding of the

key principles of software development, object-orientation, software

optimisation.

