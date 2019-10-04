Commvault accreditation for DCC

Drive Control Corporation (DCC) has been awarded Commvault Services Advantage Partner status, confirming the distributor’s expertise in the deployment and management of Commvault’s data management solution offering.

DCC, a Commvault partner for the last four years, is one of only two partners that have obtained the accreditation in Africa which is indicative of the company’s investment in training and resultant certification to sell and deliver professional services to Commvault’s customer base.

As part of the Commvault Service Advantage programme, DCC obtained its Solution Architect, Service Associate and Technical Master certifications which qualified the distributor for the Commvault Services Advantage Partner accreditation.

“The Commvault accreditation is undoubtedly a feather in our cap and speaks volumes of our strengthening partnership. It is imperative that we as a team continue to improve our Commvault competency which in turn benefits our reseller partners and their customers. It is an important value chain,” says Fred Mitchel, division manager: software solutions at DCC.

“DCC is the first value added distributer to achieve the Service Advantage status on the African continent – this is a phenomenal achievement for both DCC and Commvault South Africa. The Service Advantage status not only shows DCC’s commitment to Commvault technology but allows their reseller base to make use of the implementation services to deploy Commvault solutions for their customers as they are now certified to do so,” says Johan Scheepers, Country Lead for Commvault South Africa.

Commvault was recently positioned by Forrester as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Data Resiliency Solutions, Q3 2019. In this Forrester Wave, Commvault was top ranked in the Current Offering category, as well as in the Data Sources and Manageability criteria. In addition, its Backup Optimisation ranking was among the highest scores.