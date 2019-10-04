Decline in PC monitor sales

The worldwide market for PC monitors saw a year-over-year decline of 2,2% in the second quarter of 2019 (2Q19) with shipment volume totaling just over 30-million units.

Although the market shrank, the results nonetheless exceeded forecast and maintained the seasonal trend of surpassing first quarter (1Q19) volume, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly PC Monitor Tracker.

Some of the factors that affected the results include continued adoption of larger models, relatively strong shipments in 1Q19 that left some inventory, and premium focus on gaming and curved displays. External factors such as Windows 10 migration in the commercial PC space and international trade tensions also played a factor.

“Outside of Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan), the PC monitor market was otherwise healthy in the second quarter,” says Jay Chou, research manager: Personal Computing Device Tracker at IDC. “Commercial replacements and upgrades into larger screens continue to drive the narrative, though the shift toward notebooks in the biggest region, Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan), and a slowdown in China has wrought some challenges.”

Beyond the current quarter, IDC expects 122-million PC monitors will ship for the full year 2019, which is a year-over-year decline of 1%. Nonetheless this is a raised outlook compared to earlier forecasts.

IDC expects a sizable volume drop-off in 2020 after this year’s spate of commercial renewals.

Furthermore, amidst a long-term sluggish PC market outlook, IDC expects the PC monitor market to see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2,9% between 2018 and 2023.

Curved monitors grew 44,7% year over year in 2Q19, with both consumer and commercial markets increasingly receptive to the still niche but growing part of the display landscape.

Although 21,5-inch is the most popular screen size currently, bigger screens are expected to grow, and IDC expects 23,8-inch wide monitors to take the top position by 2023.

Monitors with IPS panels took half of 2Q19 volume, the first time it has reached 50% of market. TN panels remained the second most popular panel but has seen more competition from VA panels, which gamers increasingly are moving towards.

Dell retained the top position in 2Q19 with worldwide market share of 21,4% on shipments of over 6.4 million units and outpaced the market with growth of 1,1%, largely thanks to solid results in North America and Western Europe.

HP Inc. saw more than 4,5-million units shipped for the number two position, but shipments declined 1,9% year over year. Strong shipments into Western Europe in 1Q19 affected 2Q19 results.

TPV experienced the strongest year-over-year growth (+8,9%) out of the top 5 vendors in 2Q19. The vendor had strong showings in nearly all regions, especially in North America.

Lenovo maintained the fourth position, posting a decline of 5,8% year over year with just over 3-million units shipped. Market conditions in Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan) proved challenging but the firm performed well in North America, Western Europe, and Japan.

LG Electronics rounded out the top five in 2Q19 with 2,5-million units shipped, which was a decline of 3,3%.