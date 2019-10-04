Dimension Data opens client experience centre

Dimension Data has opened what it believes to be a first of its kind in South Africa, the Dimension Data Client Experience Centre, located at the Campus in Johannesburg.

The centre offers an innovative and interactive experience that aims to serve as a platform where clients can envision their future and share how they, with the help of Dimension Data, can achieve their digital transformation.

Dimension Data is also a member of the Association of Briefing Program Managers (ABPM), which is a global professional community that defines standards of excellence for delivering world class and innovative executive programs such as what is being delivered through this Client Experience Centre.

Visitors – who are expected to include C-level executives, decision makers and influencers from all industries – can engage with Dimension Data and learn how they can help inform, assist and jointly solve future business challenges.

The centre is designed to offer clients a unique experience that is customised, involving subject matter experts engaged in deep conversations to unlock business value. The experience offers exceptional opportunities for relationship building, contributions to business results and client insights that might inform future strategies and solutions.

Grant Bodley, CEO of Dimension Data, comments: “Dimension Data is very proud of the Client Experience Centre. The centre exists for the purpose of deepening our engagement with our clients in order to enable today and co-create tomorrow with them.”