Information Communication Technology (ICT) Officer – Business Support Unit

Purpose of role:

Responsible for providing technical support to users including performing desktop sorftware and hardware Installation, troubleshooting problem areas and providing end user assistance where required.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Provide technical support and advice as required

Adapt a proactive apporach and responsibility in providing ICT support and advice

Training to personnel on ICT systems

Response to ICT support requests in a timely fasion to ensure minimum disruption to workflow

Responsible for computer recycling and arrange for the safe disposal of used toner cartridges

Responsible for the administration of the telephone system

Record accurately and prioritize support request and outcomes

Responsible for the maintenance of client’s intranet and web site ensuring they are populated with current data at all times.

Create user accounts for staff to access the network and other specific software.

ICT system administration and maintenance

Install, maintain, upgrade and repair a wide range of ICT equipment

Rectify problems relating to the malfunction of ICT equipment including software

Install and upgrade both systems and application software as required adhering to all licensing regulations

Maintain an inventory of computer hardware and software

Perform preventive maintenance duties on items of ICT hardware, including the cleaning of equipment

Report any suspected security breaches to the Business Service Manager

Monitor and maintain general ICT consumable stock to ensure adequate supplies are available in timely and cost effective manner

Follow back, virus protection and security procedures. Note risks to ICT systems and suggest precautions tot he Business Services Manager.

Monitor and keep a log of all breakdowns and alterations to the network

Liaise with suppliers and external support companies as appropriate

Provide assistance and support to the Business Service Manager with the implementation of the ICT Strategy.

Requirements:

Grade 12 with 2 year Diploma in IT or equivalent NQF level 6 in IT

MCSE, ITIL Foundation Certification is an advantage

Min 3 Years working experience in the ICT field

Knowledge and experience with online and digital marketing and branding

In depth and up to date knowledge of relevant hardware, software and latest IT trends

