Information Communication Technology (ICT) Officer – Business Support Unit
Purpose of role:
Responsible for providing technical support to users including performing desktop sorftware and hardware Installation, troubleshooting problem areas and providing end user assistance where required.
Roles and Responsibilities:
- Provide technical support and advice as required
- Adapt a proactive apporach and responsibility in providing ICT support and advice
- Training to personnel on ICT systems
- Response to ICT support requests in a timely fasion to ensure minimum disruption to workflow
- Responsible for computer recycling and arrange for the safe disposal of used toner cartridges
- Responsible for the administration of the telephone system
- Record accurately and prioritize support request and outcomes
- Responsible for the maintenance of client’s intranet and web site ensuring they are populated with current data at all times.
- Create user accounts for staff to access the network and other specific software.
- ICT system administration and maintenance
- Install, maintain, upgrade and repair a wide range of ICT equipment
- Rectify problems relating to the malfunction of ICT equipment including software
- Install and upgrade both systems and application software as required adhering to all licensing regulations
- Maintain an inventory of computer hardware and software
- Perform preventive maintenance duties on items of ICT hardware, including the cleaning of equipment
- Report any suspected security breaches to the Business Service Manager
- Monitor and maintain general ICT consumable stock to ensure adequate supplies are available in timely and cost effective manner
- Follow back, virus protection and security procedures. Note risks to ICT systems and suggest precautions tot he Business Services Manager.
- Monitor and keep a log of all breakdowns and alterations to the network
- Liaise with suppliers and external support companies as appropriate
- Provide assistance and support to the Business Service Manager with the implementation of the ICT Strategy.
Requirements:
- Grade 12 with 2 year Diploma in IT or equivalent NQF level 6 in IT
- MCSE, ITIL Foundation Certification is an advantage
- Min 3 Years working experience in the ICT field
- Knowledge and experience with online and digital marketing and branding
- In depth and up to date knowledge of relevant hardware, software and latest IT trends