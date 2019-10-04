ICT Officer

Oct 4, 2019

Information Communication Technology (ICT) Officer – Business Support Unit

Purpose of role:

Responsible for providing technical support to users including performing desktop sorftware and hardware Installation, troubleshooting problem areas and providing end user assistance where required.

Roles and Responsibilities:

  • Provide technical support and advice as required
  • Adapt a proactive apporach and responsibility in providing ICT support and advice
  • Training to personnel on ICT systems
  • Response to ICT support requests in a timely fasion to ensure minimum disruption to workflow
  • Responsible for computer recycling and arrange for the safe disposal of used toner cartridges
  • Responsible for the administration of the telephone system
  • Record accurately and prioritize support request and outcomes
  • Responsible for the maintenance of client’s intranet and web site ensuring they are populated with current data at all times.
  • Create user accounts for staff to access the network and other specific software.
  • ICT system administration and maintenance
  • Install, maintain, upgrade and repair a wide range of ICT equipment
  • Rectify problems relating to the malfunction of ICT equipment including software
  • Install and upgrade both systems and application software as required adhering to all licensing regulations
  • Maintain an inventory of computer hardware and software
  • Perform preventive maintenance duties on items of ICT hardware, including the cleaning of equipment
  • Report any suspected security breaches to the Business Service Manager
  • Monitor and maintain general ICT consumable stock to ensure adequate supplies are available in timely and cost effective manner
  • Follow back, virus protection and security procedures. Note risks to ICT systems and suggest precautions tot he Business Services Manager.
  • Monitor and keep a log of all breakdowns and alterations to the network
  • Liaise with suppliers and external support companies as appropriate
  • Provide assistance and support to the Business Service Manager with the implementation of the ICT Strategy.

Requirements:

  • Grade 12 with 2 year Diploma in IT or equivalent NQF level 6 in IT
  • MCSE, ITIL Foundation Certification is an advantage
  • Min 3 Years working experience in the ICT field
  • Knowledge and experience with online and digital marketing and branding
  • In depth and up to date knowledge of relevant hardware, software and latest IT trends

