NOC Security Engineer X4

ENVIRONMENT: A UK tech company requires results oriented, positive, strategic thinking, tactical practitioner and security focused Support Engineers to join their Managed Security Services team working on a shift basis, including night shift, in their Cape Town Office, to improve and maintain the performance, stability and security of their client IT systems. You will report directly to the Team Leader and work amongst a team split across London, Cape Town, and Manchester offices 2 years + technology industry experience in a NOC or security focused support role is key, the ability to learn quickly, communicate well at all levels, work with 100% commitment and contribute to the success of the existing team of dedicated professionals is vital. DUTIES: Maintaining and improving the performance of a number clients’ IT systems through proactive monitoring and event management.

Management of clients’ data protection and replication systems to mitigate exposure to loss of data.

Triage of confirmed active security threats in a timely and effective manner.

Baselining, improving and maintaining the security profile of a wide range of our client base through security patching.

Delivery of event and incident management for IT system performance events across a wide variety of clients monitored systems in our NOC.

Delivery and management of security and critical updates across a high volume of client’s Microsoft systems.

Analyse and triage security events, alarms, acting as the 1st line security event analyst monitoring the Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) system assisting the SOC team.

Monitor the SOC alarm dashboard, providing an initial analysis of event data and network traffic, making security event determinations on alarm severity, escalation, and response routing.

Maintenance and management of our BitDefender anti-malware estate.

Maintenance and management of a number of Threat Management platforms. REQUIREMENTS: Minimum 2 years’ technology industry experience in a NOC or security focused support role.

Experience working in a shift-based pattern including night shifts.

Strong, demonstrated experience with Windows Server 2012 and above, including Azure cloud environments.

Specific experience in delivering Microsoft critical and security updates during scheduled maintenance windows using automated and / or centrally managed tools (e.g. WSUS, SCCM, Autotask Endpoint Management DattoRMM).

Experience in management and administration of anti-malware centralised platforms, BitDefender Gravity Zone or similar.

WAN experience specifically Cisco, FortiGate and Dell SonicWall devices.

Experience in management and administration of web and email security filtering solutions.

Accredited in one or more industry standard certifications, Microsoft MCSA, FortiGate NSE4, Cisco CCNA or similar.

Excellent communication skills – professional phone manner and ability to write professional emails and document knowledge clearly and concisely.

An appreciation for understanding how to deliver against service expectations.

Shows initiative at every level. ATTRIBUTES: Process-focused.

Good technical ability in one or more key technology areas.

Good technical understanding of current leading security technologies, suppliers and industry terminology.

Able to prioritise under pressure and work to deadlines.

Excellent decision making, judgement, planning and organisation skills.

Flexible, calm and approachable, ‘can do’ attitude.

Solid customer relations skills to understand client / client representatives concerns and requirements.

Ability to work well within team, supporting other team members.

Willingness to gain relevant qualifications and accreditation’s. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.