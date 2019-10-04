NSFAS already has almost 150 000 applications

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has received more than 141 933 applications since the opening date on 1 September.

On average, NSFAS has been receiving more than 4 000 applications a day, with the number going as high as 6 000 a day on peak weeks.

By September 30, NSFAS had received an additional 27 455 applications as compared to the 101 545 received around the same time last year.

On entering its second month, the NSFAS applications cycle has officially opened applications for Grade 9 to12 learners and out of school youth who wish to further their studies at any TVET college in South Africa during the 2020 academic year.

Prospective applicants have until midnight on 30 November 2019 midnight to apply for funding.

Applications are submitted online by creating a myNSFAS account on the NSFAS website; www.nsfas.org.za . Applicants with an existing account can sign in using their usernames and password or Facebook/Google accounts. Students can also submit their applications using their smartphones.

It is important to note that applicants should have working cellphone numbers and a valid email address before applying.

To qualify for NSFAS funding for university and TVET college studies, the applicant needs to meet the following criteria:

* Be a South African citizen;

* Intends to enrol at any of the 26 public universities; or 50 TVET colleges in 2020;

* Comes from a family with combined household income of up to R350 000 per annum (up to R600 000 per annum if the applicant has a disability); and

* Should not have received NSFAS funding in 2019, (those who were successfully funded previously, are automatically funded for 2020, provided they meet academic requirements).

It is important for applicants to attach all required supporting documents when submitting an application. Submitting all the required documents will enable NSFAS to process the application timeously.