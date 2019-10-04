Telkom launches new Mobile Data plans

Telkom has launched new Mobile Data plans that will provide customers with data connectivity for internet access to emails, social media applications, streaming and internet browsing while they are on the move.

The new Mobile Data products will appeal to customers that are on-the-go and not necessarily within a Telkom coverage footprint, ensuring they are connected as they move around between Telkom and non-Telkom coverage areas.

The new Mobile Data plans allow for data usage on both the Telkom and Roaming partner network, whereas the SmartBroadband Wireless (LTE) plans only allow for data usage on the Telkom mobile network.