e-Gov irregular expenditure under fire

The Democratic Alliance has said that it is “unacceptable” that the Department of e-Government incurred irregular expenditure of R31,9-million for the 2018/2019 financial year.

“According to the annual report for e-Government this irregular expenditure occurred as the department did not follow the required procurement processes,” says Adriana Randall, DA shadow MEC for Finance and e-Government. “Furthermore, the annual report indicates that some of the irregular expenditure relates to instances where the Supply Chain Management (SCM) processes were not followed.

“This irregular expenditure is concerning as it means that the open-tender system was not adhered to,” says Randall. “An open tender system is important to ensure that all suppliers on the database of the department are given a fair opportunity to provide goods and services to government.”

According to the annual report, non-compliance to procurement processes accounted for R28,48-million in irregular expenditure, and R3,46-million was due to non-compliance to SCM processes.

“The DA will be closely monitoring the progress of the investigation into the non-compliance of the SCM processes and will be tabling questions to ascertain what measures will be put in place to clamp down on irregular expenditure,” says Randall.