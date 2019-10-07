ICT Officer

Our national client which is a business development service is looking for a qualified and experienced individual to join their team and be responsible for providing IT support.

Requirements:

  • Matric or equivalent
  • 2 year Diploma in IT or equivalent NQF Level 6 in IT
  • MCSE, ITIL Foundation Certification would be advantageous
  • Valid Drivers Licence and own transport is required
  • Minimum 3yrs experience in the ICT field
  • Sound knowledge and experience with online and digital marketing and branding

Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for providing technical support to users including performing desktop software and hardware installations; troubleshooting problem areas and providing end-user assistance when required
  • Provide technical support and advice as required
  • Training internal staff on ICT systems
  • Responsible for the maintenance of the company’s intranet and web site ensuring they are populated with current data at all times
  • Create user accounts for staff to access the companies network and other specific software
  • Install, maintain, upgrade and repair wide range of ICT equipment
  • Maintain and inventory of computer hardware and software (including Licenses)
  • Performe preventative maintenance duties on items of ICT hardware
  • Follow back up, virus protection and security procedures.
  • Liaise with suppliers and external support

Strong customer service skills

Ability to work under pressure

Team Player

Good communication skills

