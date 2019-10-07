ICT Officer

Our national client which is a business development service is looking for a qualified and experienced individual to join their team and be responsible for providing IT support.
Requirements:
- Matric or equivalent
- 2 year Diploma in IT or equivalent NQF Level 6 in IT
- MCSE, ITIL Foundation Certification would be advantageous
- Valid Drivers Licence and own transport is required
- Minimum 3yrs experience in the ICT field
- Sound knowledge and experience with online and digital marketing and branding
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for providing technical support to users including performing desktop software and hardware installations; troubleshooting problem areas and providing end-user assistance when required
- Provide technical support and advice as required
- Training internal staff on ICT systems
- Responsible for the maintenance of the company’s intranet and web site ensuring they are populated with current data at all times
- Create user accounts for staff to access the companies network and other specific software
- Install, maintain, upgrade and repair wide range of ICT equipment
- Maintain and inventory of computer hardware and software (including Licenses)
- Performe preventative maintenance duties on items of ICT hardware
- Follow back up, virus protection and security procedures.
- Liaise with suppliers and external support
Strong customer service skills
Ability to work under pressure
Team Player
Good communication skills