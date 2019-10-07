ICT Officer

Our national client which is a business development service is looking for a qualified and experienced individual to join their team and be responsible for providing IT support.

Requirements:

Matric or equivalent

2 year Diploma in IT or equivalent NQF Level 6 in IT

MCSE, ITIL Foundation Certification would be advantageous

Valid Drivers Licence and own transport is required

Minimum 3yrs experience in the ICT field

Sound knowledge and experience with online and digital marketing and branding

Responsibilities:

Responsible for providing technical support to users including performing desktop software and hardware installations; troubleshooting problem areas and providing end-user assistance when required

Provide technical support and advice as required

Training internal staff on ICT systems

Responsible for the maintenance of the company’s intranet and web site ensuring they are populated with current data at all times

Create user accounts for staff to access the companies network and other specific software

Install, maintain, upgrade and repair wide range of ICT equipment

Maintain and inventory of computer hardware and software (including Licenses)

Performe preventative maintenance duties on items of ICT hardware

Follow back up, virus protection and security procedures.

Liaise with suppliers and external support

Strong customer service skills

Ability to work under pressure

Team Player

Good communication skills

