Infinidat named a primary storage leader

Infinidat has been named a Leader by Gartner Inc. in the new Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage.

The company recently announced its Elastic Data Fabric vision for storing, sharing and generating value out of multi-petabyte datasets across on-premises and cloud computing architectures. It also released the fifth version of its InfiniBox system software (R5) and crossed the 5 Exabyte milestone in total storage capacity deployed.

“We see our Leader position in the Magic Quadrant less as a ‘mission accomplished’ moment, but rather a milestone on the path to growing our market share,” says Brian Carmody, chief technology officer at Infinidat. “We’re proud to be the only pre-IPO company.”

Since Infinidat shipped its first systems in 2013, the company has maintained a high standing with customers. The company continued to generate positive ratings and reviews on Gartner Peer Insights, garnering 114 ratings with an average 4.9 rating out of 5, and a 100% willingness to recommend, based on the most recent 12 months of reviews as of September 18, 2019, within the General Purpose Disk Arrays market.

Gartner states that the Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage replaces two Magic Quadrants: the Magic Quadrant for Solid-State Arrays and the Magic Quadrant for General-Purpose Disk Arrays. Gartner evaluated vendors based on their completeness of vision and their ability to execute.

Additionally, Gartner estimates the worldwide market for primary storage arrays is $16,8-billion for 2019.10.05

“We consider our Magic Quadrant positioning in the Leaders quadrant to be a validation of Infinidat’s unique product vision and the success we’ve achieved helping customers scale to win and stay ahead of the competition,” says Moshe Yanai, CEO of Infinidat.

“From the beginning, we’ve been focused on providing the best performing, most reliable enterprise storage solutions at a fraction of the cost of other solutions. We’re grateful to our customers and partners for reinforcing our commitment to empowering their competitive advantage with technically and financially superior storage solutions.”