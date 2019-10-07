Senior Back End Developer – Woodstock

Oct 7, 2019

Role – Senior Back End Developer

Location – Woodstock, CPT

Salary – Up to R60,000

My client in Woodstock is looking for a Senior Back End Developer to join their team where building code is their genuine passion and is at the heart of their business.

Required Skills:

  • 5+ years’ .NET development (C#) experience
  • .NET Core
  • SQL Server
  • Microservices
  • Azure

Benefits

  • Financial benefits such as medical aid and RA contributions
  • Birthday/work anniversary incentives
  • Flexi-time
  • Free breakfast

Apply to (email address) today!

Learn more/Apply for this position