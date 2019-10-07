Senior Back End Developer – Woodstock

Role – Senior Back End Developer
Location – Woodstock, CPT
Salary – Up to R60,000
My client in Woodstock is looking for a Senior Back End Developer to join their team where building code is their genuine passion and is at the heart of their business.
Required Skills:
- 5+ years’ .NET development (C#) experience
- .NET Core
- SQL Server
- Microservices
- Azure
Benefits
- Financial benefits such as medical aid and RA contributions
- Birthday/work anniversary incentives
- Flexi-time
- Free breakfast
Apply to (email address) today!