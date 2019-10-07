Our client an IT Services company which provides a full range of IT services is looking for a Service Support Engineer to join their team.An awesome career opportunity!Purpose of role:Provide support to all clients: ticket management and resolution; service maintenance tasks (i.e. backup management, event management, anti-virus checks etc.); 3rd party management; telephony support and knowledge management. Key Responsibilities:Ticket resolution and management:
- Monitor and process unassigned tickets.
- Analyse tickets and report any picked up trends to team leaders.
- Management of tickets from creation to closure.
- Adherence to client response and resolution adhering to SLA.
- Follow up on all old tickets and ensure that they are taken through to closure.
- Ensure that tickets are escalated timeously as per defined major incident process/if no resolution is found during troubleshooting.
- Assist team members with ticket resolution and management.
Backup Management:
- Check daily backups are run for all clients.
- Ensure backups are running effectively and record any faults.
- Check and resolve failed backups by taking remedial action.
Third party management:
- Ensure calls are logged with service provider(s) or a related 3rd
- Ensure that 3rd party reference numbers are recorded in our system for follow up.
- Ensure that updates are requested from the 3rd party on a regular basis.
- Escalate any lack of feedback issues to Team Leaders/SDM.
Event management:
- Monitor and investigate Alerts received from monitoring tools.
- Ensure remedial action is taken on alerts where required – ensure that a ticket is logged for such cases.
- Identify and report long term issues to the Team Leaders.
Knowledge management:
- Submit documents into solutions when new solutions are put into place.
- Submit diagrams into Run Book – online storage in Teams as well as Share Point, when there is a change in environment or new site take on.
- Ensure the password spreadsheet is updated stored to our Share Point.
- Inform team of any Client or product information that is vital and useful by sending out email notifications.
- Ensure knowledge sharing takes place within the team on an ongoing basis as and when required.
- Thrive to remain up to date with new technologies and methodologies by completing on line courses/certifications.
Team Interaction:
- Daily interaction with the Service Operations Team and Team Leaders to assist each other with call resolution.
- Weekly meeting with Service Operations Team Leader to review and drive timely ticket resolution.
Project Support:
- Service Desk: Once acceptance into service (AIS) approved – obtain project brief from Team Leader to ensure knowledge and understanding of new projects being implemented (and associated impact on Service Desk).
- Project delivery support: Where allocated as a ‘task owner’ within a project – lead the delivery of the specific tasks within defined deadlines.
Telephonic support:
- Ensure that all missed telephone calls are followed up on.
- Identify the caller and establish a good working relationship.