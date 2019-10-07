Software Developer (Integration)

A global logistics, freight management and supply solutions company is looking for highly skilled Integration Software Developer (C# and SQL) to join their team. Job description: The integration team is responsible for data mapping from external systems to our standard integration components (SIC). It involves the understanding of the client’s native data formats and the conversion to the company’s standard format. Skills and Experience:

4-6 years experience in C# and SQL

Good communicator and a good teamplayer.

Qualifications:

BSc Computer Science/ Ndip Information Technology

