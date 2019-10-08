Altron wins Microsoft Licensing Solution Provider contract

Microsoft has named JSE-listed technology company Altron as a Licensing Solution Provider (LSP) in South Africa.

This agreement comes as Altron is positioning its recently acquired subsidiary, Altron Karabina, to be the go-to partner for everything Microsoft, said Altron Group Chief Executive Mteto Nyati.

“This LSP contract will position Altron Karabina as partners to customers that embark on digital transformation. Customers invest in technology to increase sales; improve operational efficiencies; transform customer and employee experience; and drive innovation. Altron Karabina will help them extract business value quicker.”

Being appointed as an LSP also ushers in an exciting time for Altron Karabina, says Altron Karabina MD Grant van der Wal. “The LSP licence allows us to launch our software services division, adding to our Microsoft competencies in data and analytics, artificial intelligence, customer relationship management, ERP, modern workplace, Azure, and DevOps.”

The software services division includes LSP, direct CSP and software asset management services and is launched at a time when there is a significant shift to cloud-based services, as seen following the recent opening of the Microsoft data centers.

“We will offer consumption billing to our customers as they unlock the strategic value delivered through the cloud. The new software services team will work closely with the consulting services team to serve customers in the best way possible,” concluded van der Wal.

Altron, through its subsidiary, Bytes UK, is Microsoft’s biggest LSP partner in the United Kingdom; a position the technology company plans to extend to South Africa. Altron Karabina is working closely with Bytes UK to duplicate their success locally.