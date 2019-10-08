EduTECH Africa set to inspire the youth

The sixth annual Edutech Africa exhibition kicks off next week at the Sandton Convention Centre and will see more than 80 companies and start-ups showcase their offerings to all in attendance.

RS Components South Africa will again be supporting the event by exhibiting some of the latest STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education products on the market.

Brian Andrew, MD of RS Components SA, says that these events are important as they highlight the need for STEM education in the country as well as show off the various projects and initiatives that are already making waves not only in Africa but globally as well.

“Exhibiting at EduTECH Africa is a natural fit for us. The STEM education space is one that needs to be nurtured in our country and in Africa. We support many education initiatives annually and along with our DesignSpark platform, we hope to influence many more people to be as involved with and in this industrial revolution shift that we are now in.

“We are very proud of our DesignSpark platform which is an online technical community for engineers, students and creators around the world with more than 750 000 members, who can be of assistance to those working on real-world applications,” he said.

Brian also added that DesignSpark offered free software tools for users. “The software has an integrated library of components that comprises more than 250,000 components and parts, which can easily be added to customer designs. We want to encourage more people to enjoy the benefits of this free-to-use platform,” added Brian.

This year’s EduTECH Africa event will explore the latest technology in education giving educators and lecturers the opportunity to transform from their classroom experience and deliver to students. The event will also provide attendees opportunities to learn and get insights during the many seminars that will also take place throughout the show hosted by industry experts. Topics being covered include: Getting started with EdTech tools, Robotics in the classroom, How to protect data, Gamification and SEN Technologies among many others.

Attendees will also get the chance to interact with new technologies and use live products during demosntrations in the Interactive experience zones. These areas create a social, practical and emotional learning experience for teachers to emulate in education.

These experience zones comprise of:

* Robotics zone;

* Coding lab zone;

* VR Zone; and

* Stem Lab

The event takes place at the Sandton Convention Centre from 9 to 10 October.