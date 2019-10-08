Senior Programmer

Opportunity for Senior Programmer in the Free StateJob & Company Description:An agricultural business that strives to create prosperity and sustainability is looking for a Senior Programmer to join their team. Join this client-driven, motivated and well trained personnel who accept co-ownership and are remunerated accordinglyEducation:

Relevant B degree or Diploma in Information Technology

Job Experience & Skills Required:

3 years’ experience in the writing and maintaining of programmes and systems

Exceptional Computer literacy especially in VB.NET, C# & IBM I-series

Computer literacy in COBOL, OS/400 operating system (AS400) an advantage

Previous experience in an agricultural environment an advantage

Writing and maintenance of programmes and systems

Delivery of IT related services to management

Provide training and support to users on current and new programmes and systems

