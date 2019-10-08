Vumatel launches prepaid fibre-to-the-home platform

South African fibre-to-the-home network operator (FNO) Vumatel has launched a prepaid platform for fibre-to-the-home services, with its Mitchells Plain proof-of-concept activated in July 2019.

To date, more than 1 000 homes have activated their fibre leveraging the prepaid platform, with another 40 000 expected to be added in the next four months.

It is, according to CEO, Dietlof Mare, a direct response to listening to the communities as well as understanding buying behaviour, where traditional fibre price points and contracts might otherwise not be feasible.

The company, which has a footprint in excess of 600 000 homes passed already, anticipates that there are at least a further 700 000 homes in emerging markets that it can reach, and that the prepaid platform is a key enabler of this rollout.

“We believe that this platform and the flexibility of a prepaid model has been one of the key successes of our pilot with the Mitchells Plain community. And it is a model will definitely rollout as we embark on our emerging market strategy,” adds Mare.

The prepaid platform gives customers uncapped, unlimited internet access for a 28 day period, that can either top-up automatically, or by purchasing additional access as and when finances allow. Enabled through participating ISPs the platform is geared towards giving customers more control over their budgets and internet access. Access to the network can only be purchased once an area is live and through the ISP of choice.

Concludes Mare: “We believe that an innovative approach, and willingness to look beyond a postpaid model was a critical consideration in shaping our emerging market strategy. And this platform is a game changer, for opening accessibility to emerging market communities.”

All communities throughout the country should have the opportunity to experience high speed, reliable connectivity, and if the largest inhibitor is cost and access, then it is our responsibility to find a better way.”