e-SIM technology now available at MTN

MTN has announced the launch of e-SIM technology for postpaid customers.

The e-Sim technology is available on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm. These watches are only available to customers purchasing a 2-4-1 deal with the Samsung Galaxy Note10 or Note10+ on the newly upgraded MTN Made For Me or Sky Price plans.

Jacqui O’Sullivan, executive for corporate affairs at MTN South Africa, comments: “We invested substantially in building the best mobile network in South Africa with the aim of offering our customers the best in innovation and an experience to match.”

New and existing postpaid customers who sign-up or upgrade on MTN Made for Me or MTN Sky Price plans will also receive the following benefits:

* Free R400 off any qualifying Samsung original accessories.

* Free 30GB YouTube Data (20 YouTube data + 10GB Anytime data) on MTN Made For Me XS, Free 40GB YouTube Data (20 YouTube data + 20GB Anytime data) on MTN Made For Me S, M, L or XL price plans and Free 50GB YouTube Data (20 YouTube data + 30GB Anytime data) MTN Sky or MTN Sky VIP once-off valid for 30 days.

* 1GB Music Streaming bundle valid for 30 days and will recur every month for 12 months of the contract term. The bundle will give customers data access to Deezer and Simfy Africa.

* Free Samsung Galaxy Buds valued at R2999.

The promotion ends on 31 October 2019.