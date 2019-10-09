Junior Data Analyst

The main purpose of the Junior Data Analyst role, is the ownership of outsourced credit control’s data and processes including but not limited to development, implementation and maintenance of operational and reporting processes and cubes. Requirements:- Relevant tertiary diploma or degree or MS SQL Server & MS Visual Studio SSIS, SSAS, SSRS certification- 1-3 Years Experience in MS SQL Server & MS Visual Studio SSIS, SSAS, SSRS- Good communication and interpersonal skills- Good understanding of the different functional areas Key Performance Areas:Understand reporting and operational requirements (30%)- Develop an understanding of the collections business concepts to be able to match them to appropriate data- To Estimate Development Time & Report on project progress and planning- Meet milestonesWriting of Documentation (5%)This includes, but is not limited to the following:- Required documents for deploying SSIS and SSAS packages- Operational Documentation- Help DocumentationDevelop Technical competence in: (10%)- SSIS to be able to extract, transform and load information- SSAS for the development of cubes.- Any other Microsoft Software deemed necessary for reportingApply all IT requirements in terms of: (5%)- Database access policies- Deployment requirements- Development life cycle policiesDevelopment Requirements: (50%)- Own and manage client reporting, including building foundational data structures to assist with the sharing of data across reports.- Develop and maintain live packages to be used in the operational collections.

