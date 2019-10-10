Solution Architect

Our client, based in Ellisras, Lephalale in Limpopo.

This is for a 2 years contract based position.

The candidate will be placed in order to:

– Develop Architecture Strategy for Core environment as input to ICT Strategy

– Develop and maintain a long-term view on Core ICT architecture with the goal of ensuring fulfillment of business requirements to develop, maintain and communicate conceptual enterprise, solution, technical and information architecture (frameworks, guidelines and principles).

Job Outputs

ARCHITECTURE FRAMEWORK

– Develop, maintain and communicate conceptual architecture frameworks.

– Inform and advise IM on technology, product and vendor trends to ensure that IM is abreast with technology trends to optimist ICT architecture and solutions.

– Approve solution design within Architecture framework.

– Optimization and Life cycle planning for Core systems assets.

– Facilitate collaboration across areas to exploit ICT synergies and avoid duplication.

– Quality assurance of IT infrastructure and systems implementation during project execution.

– Support IM Project Management team during project execution.

Learn more/Apply for this position