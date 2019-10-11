15 seconds could be the difference between life and death

The Internet of Things (IoT) and related technological advances has moved the goal posts when it comes to telematics.

Telemetry is no longer merely used for stolen vehicle recovery, even though recent advances will make for far better recovery statistics in future based on the newest technologies and processes. Telemetry now facilitates far greater proactive safety and security management.

Wahl Bartmann, CEO of Fidelity Services Group, which recently launched its vehicle tracking company Fidelity SecureDrive, says the bottom line is having the latest technology and the right safety and security provider, could make the difference between life and death.

“Pinpoint accuracy has become increasingly necessary and recent advances in GPS technology have made geospatial information far more accurate and accessible.

“Technology now provides greater accuracy in positioning, communicated using far better communications technology. In fact, the good news is that the latest hardware and firmware combinations allow for more data to be sent more often, at lower prices, than ever before.”

Bartmann says older hardware and firmware combinations were difficult to commercialise and run cost effectively at 15-second intervals. Most providers in South Africa therefore only send data packets in 30, 60 or 120 second intervals. Some even go to five-minute intervals.

“While these providers claim to provide real time tracking, this is actually misleading. When one considers a mere 15-second communications delay on the N1 translates to 500m of distance travelled and a 60 seconds delay translates to 2km – 15 seconds really does become the difference between life and death.”

Using global SIM technology which is able to latch on to the best and most stable network in the area allows for further improvements in data transfer.

Bartmann says Fidelity SecureDrive has partnered with global-leader Amber Connect to combine world-class technology with a massive local South African footprint. While a vehicle is moving, its location is updated on the mobile applications every two seconds providing true real-time live tracking.

Bartmann says knowing exactly where you are means accident alerts can be received in real time resulting in faster emergency dispatching where every second counts.

Theft alerts or panic button activations similarly will save lives when response units are dispatched without delay. “It is this combination of technology and emergency response from the largest private security footprint in South Africa, that makes Fidelity SecureDrive the ideal travel companion for discerning drivers in South Africa,” concludes Bartmann.