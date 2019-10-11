Fibre donation helps to light up local Internet

INX-ZA has signed an agreement with Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) by which the wholesale connectivity provider will donate fibre to the community-run, multisite Johannesburg Internet Exchange (JINX).

The DFA donation will specifically provide JINX with redundant no-cost, high-speed fibre between the Isando and Parklands Internet exchange point location. This will enable JINX to make use of wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM) technologies, radically enhancing the exchange’s backbone capacity.

Historically, one piece of fibre counted as one link. The agreement between DFA and JINX will see WDM technologies essentially transforming a single link into almost unlimited network capacity. This means JINX can now easily and independently manage its own capacity between these sites.

“DFA is building the infrastructure and skills necessary for South Africa to fully participate in the digital revolution. As a community initiative, JINX is the lynchpin upon which the successful digital transformation of South Africa rests. We identify with their values of community and cooperation. It is for this reason that we are especially pleased to make our donation,” says Thinus Mulder, CEO of DFA.

According to INX-ZA committee member Prenesh Padayachee: “This is a substantial donation by DFA that will thrust JINX into the next technology bracket. We look forward to other leading fibre providers also donating connectivity solutions to promote further enhancements at South Africa’s INXes.”

INX-ZA operates South Africa’s only community-run Internet exchanges in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

Internet exchange points enable Internet businesses to interconnect their networks so that domestic Internet users benefit from faster connections and more efficient access to online services. Network operators benefit from lower costs, resulting in more stable and affordable bandwidth which is crucial for the development of the Internet.

“Infinite bandwidth means that there’s infinite opportunities for Africa’s oldest Internet Exchange. That’s incredible and a very good development for Africa’s digital future,” says Padayachee.

The Johannesburg exchange point has provided continuous, uninterrupted services to users since June 1996.