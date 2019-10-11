Quality Assurance Tester (Kroonstad)

An opportunity for a candidate from an agriculture background

Based in Kroonstad

– Grade 12 with winter and summer grain grading courses OR National Diploma or equivalent in Agriculture,

– 1 to 2 years appropriate experience of grading raw material

– Computer literate

– Analytical Skills

– Good interpersonal relationship skills

– Valid driver’s license.

Key Performance Areas

– Support the seed receiving personnel with all the activities and inspection of raw seed materials e.g. (incoming seed, Sampling, and grading of all Seed received)

– Ensure the accurate sampling, receipt, grading of seed using calibrated equipment to meet the company’s standard.

– Frequent calibration tests of grading equipment

Learn more/Apply for this position