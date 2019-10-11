Quality Assurance Tester (Kroonstad)

An opportunity for a candidate from an agriculture background
Based in Kroonstad
– Grade 12 with winter and summer grain grading courses OR National Diploma or equivalent in Agriculture,
– 1 to 2 years appropriate experience of grading raw material
– Computer literate
– Analytical Skills
– Good interpersonal relationship skills
– Valid driver’s license.
Key Performance Areas
– Support the seed receiving personnel with all the activities and inspection of raw seed materials e.g. (incoming seed, Sampling, and grading of all Seed received)
– Ensure the accurate sampling, receipt, grading of seed using calibrated equipment to meet the company’s standard.
– Frequent calibration tests of grading equipment