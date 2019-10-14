Consumer demand for premium monitors is up

Total distribution sales of desktop monitors in West Europe (WE) were down in August, mainly as a result of weak sales to business channels.

However, sales to retail and consumer etail were up, according to data published by Context.

Overall sales of desktop monitors through WE distributors grew by +4% year-on-year in early Q3 (July and August) but this figure hides a strong uptick (+13%) in July that was followed by a decline of -2% in August as both business- and consumer-targeted models performed poorly and sales to business channels sales declined by -6%.

The only bright spot in the data for the month is that sales through consumer channels (retail and etail) continued to grow and were up by +4% year-on-year.

“The latest results show that the growing number of models with larger or curved screens targeted at creative professionals and gamers are also attracting consumers and accelerating monitor refreshes and purchases,” says Dominika Koncewicz, senior analyst for displays at Context.

In August alone, sales of gaming models and those with curved screens grew by over 50% year-on-year and most of these were sold to consumer channels (70% to consumer etail).

Other models enjoying increased interest were those with refresh rates of 100Hz and above: 144Hz monitors accounted for 13% sales to consumer channels in the month – a year-on-year increase of +75%.

Monitors aimed at business users and priced between €186 and €197 also drove growth in consumer channels. These models are not the cheapest available to businesses, so the results confirm that consumers are keen to invest in high-spec monitors that are not only attractive for gamers and creatives but also for home offices.

“Historically, Q4 is the strongest quarter for consumer sales, particularly those of premium monitors,” says Koncewicz. “Therefore, we should see even more sales through consumer channels in the months leading up to the Christmas season.”