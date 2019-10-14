Dell debuts modular zero-footprint PC

Dell Technologies has announced the new OptiPlex 7070 Ultra, an innovative desktop that stores its small and powerful technology vertically inside a thin and light display stand.

With a flexible, zero-footprint desktop design, the OptiPlex 7070 Ultra is space-saving and clutter-free, as well as fully modular so customers can configure and upgrade as needed throughout the product lifecycle. This means the PC and display can be upgraded and serviced independently of one another.

“IT leaders are faced with pressure to keep costs down while giving employees flexibility and freedom to work in ways they’re most productive. As more organisations move to open floor plans, they’re looking for technology that maximises desk space, employee productivity and IT investments,” says Dave Lincoln, vice-president of fixed computing at Dell. “Thirty-five years ago, Dell disrupted the way PCs were made and delivered to the world. With the OptiPlex 7070 Ultra, we are changing the category again, with an innovative desktop solution that’s hidden in plain sight.”

Dell’s customer research shows companies like the ability to upgrade their systems. They also enjoy the aesthetics of the All-in-One. Because customers tend to upgrade their computers more frequently than their displays, the independent upgradability of the Ultra brings the best of the traditional desktop and the All-in-One together into a single, new, innovative platform.

The OptiPlex 7070 Ultra features configurable elements. Key features include:

* Independent upgrade of the PC and display, so customers can swap out, upgrade or service any part at any time.

* A monitor stand that integrates the PC within and includes physical security options designed to protect against tampering.

* Flexible configurations ideal for multi-user, open-plan workspaces.

* Configurable to different use cases or work styles with compatible products like a height adjustable stand, fixed stand, VESA mount, Dell Single Monitor Arm MSA20 for superior adjustability and Dell Dual Monitor Arm MDA20 for added desk agility.

* Performance and scalability to match users’ needs, up to Intel Core vPro i7 processors, 64Gb of RAM, 1Tb NVMe SSD and 2Tb HDD.

A recent Dell study shows that using two monitors can boost worker productivity by up to 21%. The Ultra can support up to three displays – from 19-inches to 27-inches – for increased productivity. Power, data, video and audio are transmitted in one single cable when the Ultra is paired with Dell USB-C monitors.

Dell also introduced the new OptiPlex 7071 Tower, ideal for businesses using VR content for activities such as training and sales environments.

With premium performance, multiple expansion options and accessories tailored to the needs of today’s users, it’s the desktop that offers enhanced productivity options for everyday tasks.

It can be configured with 9th Gen Intel Core processors up to the new 95W, 8-core Core i9 processor with optional Intel vPro technology.

Earlier this year, Dell Technologies announced Unified Workspace, a visionary approach to end-user computing designed to give workers a frustration-free, ready-to-work experience while empowering IT with automated, open and intelligent management solutions.

The new OptiPlex portfolio is optimised with Dell Technologies Unified Workspace so IT can easily deploy, secure, manage and support these devices, and users can be productive on day one.