HPE, Nutanix announce GreenLake and ProLiant DX Solutions

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Nutanix have announced the general availability of HPE’s integrated hybrid cloud as a service (aaS) offering, HPE GreenLake for Nutanix, and the HPE ProLiant DX solution.

The news delivers on the partnership announced between the two companies in April, through which HPE and Nutanix are providing customers and partners greater freedom of choice for building their hybrid cloud strategy.

“Hybrid cloud today offers a strategic advantage for organisations by granting them the flexibility to store data where they want it, maintain the level of control they desire and scale workloads more efficiently, to provide the level of service their customers expect,” says Pradeep Kumar, senior vice-president and GM of HPE Pointnext Services.

“Through our combined offering with Nutanix, we’re helping customers deliver cloud capabilities with greater agility, flexibility, control and choice, so that they can focus on driving digital initiatives that allow them to innovate and move their business forward.”

“Companies around the world know that hybrid cloud is the ideal IT model and they need solutions that make it easier to deploy,” says Monica Kumar, senior vice-president of product and solutions marketing at Nutanix. “Our goal is to make the underlying cloud infrastructure invisible so leaders can focus on what matters most to their businesses: their applications.

“By partnering with HPE, we’re paving pathways for more enterprises to easily find the right hybrid cloud solution and focus on what moves the needle to scale.”

The HPE GreenLake solution leverages Nutanix’s Enterprise Cloud OS software, including its built-in AHV hypervisor, to deliver a fully HPE-managed private cloud that dramatically lowers total cost of ownership and accelerates time to value, while allowing customers to pay for the service based on actual consumption.

With HPE GreenLake, businesses can design IT solutions with their chosen technologies and consume them easily, reduce CapEx up to 30% due to reduced overprovisioning, increase IT resource utilisation by 40% by lowering the support load on IT operations staff, and as a result speed time to value for their critical IT projects.

The as a service solution is now available to order across the more than 50 countries where HPE GreenLake is offered. The HPE GreenLake for Nutanix offering will be initially focused on simplifying customer deployments of End User Computing initiatives, databases and private clouds.

The HPE ProLiant DX solution is built on HPE ProLiant and Apollo servers with Nutanix software pre-installed and shipped from HPE factories. HPE ProLiant DX brings together industry-leading Nutanix software and server technology into a turnkey solution, enabling enterprises to accelerate the adoption of modernised datacentre architectures.