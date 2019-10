Samsung Galaxy Fold sells out in SA

The Galaxy Fold is clearly a hit with South Africans: the first batch released has already sold out with pre-order sales.

Samsung South Africa is currently working on increasing stock levels to keep up with demand.

The Galaxy Fold officially goes on sale in South Africa on 18 October 2019.

Galaxy Fold features the world’s first 7,3-inch Infinity Flex Display, which folds into a compact device with a cover display.

The device unfolds to reveal Samsung’s largest-ever smartphone display.