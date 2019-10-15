Road users can contribute to AARTO regulations

Draft regulations developed to govern the implementation of the Administrative Adjudication of the Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) Act have been published in the Government Gazette for public comment.

The Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) advises that Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula intends to amend the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Regulations, 2008 by revoking the regulations published in 2008, with the exception of Schedule 3. The new schedule is the one published now for public comments.

President Cyril Ramaphosa assented to the AARTO Act on 13 August 2019.

Some of chapters in the draft regulations provide details on how the adjudication procedure on the infringements is designed to work.

In additoin, the draft document gives proposals on the appointment and rules governing the operations of the Appeals Tribunal.

Members of the public are particularly invited to make proposals on the Regulations of the Act in an effort to reduce fatalities on our roads.

The RTIA invites members of the road user community to visit the RTIA website, www.rtia.co.za, to study the draft regulations and make contributions to the document.

“We welcome the continued debate generated by the promulgation of the AARTO Act and the release of the draft regulations,” says RTIA registrar Japh Chuwe. “We hope all role players would be able to submit their inputs before the expiry of the 30-day period.”

All objections, inputs or comments should be emailed to RTIA’s Advocate Qacha Moletsane on Qacha.moletsane@rtia.co.za or Department of Transport’s Advocate Ngwako Thoka on thokan@dot.gov.za.