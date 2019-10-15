Software Developer

Software Developer – 6 Month Contract

Port Elizabeth

My client in the IT industry is seeking a Software Developer to join their team (6 Month Contract)

Academic requirements:

– Diploma / Degree / Honours Degree + work experience

Work experience:

– Intermediate developers will need 2-6 years’ experience

Technical requirements/abilities:

– Must be able to program in one major object-orientated language

– Other skills will be assessed on our side in an interview process

