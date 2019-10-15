Software Developer – 6 Month Contract
Port Elizabeth
My client in the IT industry is seeking a Software Developer to join their team (6 Month Contract)
Academic requirements:
– Diploma / Degree / Honours Degree + work experience
Work experience:
– Intermediate developers will need 2-6 years’ experience
Technical requirements/abilities:
– Must be able to program in one major object-orientated language
– Other skills will be assessed on our side in an interview process
Please forward your CV to (email address) or alternatively apply online Ref: TJ47443
Please note that if you have not received any response in 14 days your application has been unsuccessful