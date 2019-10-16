Cheslynne Britz joins Routed

After 20 years in distribution, Cheslynne Britz has joined neutral cloud infrastructure provider, Routed, as the company’s first engagement manager.

Her appointment comes at a time when cloud services are in demand at enterprise level and there is an increasing need for a customer-centric approach to building cloud offerings together with managed service providers.

“Routed has a unique approach and one that compliments service providers who need a cloud platform to leverage, while they focus on supporting the client’s business,” says Britz. “Demand is intensifying, and I look forward to working with both the client and service provider to clearly define their cloud roadmap and how to successfully utilise the cloud platform and the myriad of cloud services available to the enterprise.”

Andrew Cruise, MD of Routed, says that the appointment is testament to a market that is slowly coming into its own. “There is immense opportunity for managed service providers to utilise the Routed cloud platform to meet the evolving needs of enterprise clients.

“The time to market is becoming critical with larger sectors of the market looking to digitally transform. Chesylnne’s appointment will assist everyone in the channel to address the issue of cloud transformation and how to do it successfully.”

With two decades of experience within the local ICT sector, and more recently, as a cloud programme manager at Axiz for VMware, Britz is excited about her role: “There is so much opportunity within the local market and as cloud transformation starts to gain momentum, we look forward to building relationships with both users and service providers as our cloud platform grows and supports their individual requirements.”