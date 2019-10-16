Cloud-based communications platform from Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa has announced the availability of CloudCall, a solution that integrates the communication and collaboration features of Microsoft Teams with the advanced voice processing of AudioCodes, to provide partners with a cost-effective cloud-based communications environment.

Developed in partnership with South African cloud development specialists Argantic, CloudCall is, as the name suggests, a cloud-calling solution that foregoes the need for buying and maintaining expensive hardware and software while protecting existing investments by integrating into PBX systems.

“While communications and collaboration are popular choices in the migration to the cloud, existing solutions either do not meet the bespoke needs of a customer or are expensive and difficult to deploy,” says Tidiane Lo, a director at Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa. “To this end, we combined vendor solutions to unlock the most value for our customers and worked closely with Argantic to bring it all together.”

Even though CloudCall can work with the existing PBX environment of an organisation, or run in unison with a telecommunications service provider, it can also be deployed as a fully functional IP calling system. CloudCall combines meeting functionality, video recording and conferencing features inherent in Microsoft Teams for improved collaboration across a cloud environment.

“CloudCall has been built from the ground up with the business needs of the South African customer in mind. It brings together the best of Microsoft Teams and AudioCodes. And because it is hosted in the cloud, customers can deliver communications anywhere, anytime, and on any device,” states Garry Ackerman, director at Argantic. “We are delighted to be part of this partnership.”

CloudCall is an innovative solution for companies of any size as it can easily scale according to the number (and type) of users in the organisation. Partners who sell the service can also offer value-added features such as tailored reports that include usage data, session and device information.

“AudioCodes see strategic value in providing the VoIP components for CloudCall, it represents a true Hardware-as-a-Service communications offering for businesses looking to embrace the advantages the cloud unlocks,” concludes Pierre Hugo, country manager: South Africa and Africa at AudioCodes.