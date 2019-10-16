Old Mutual moves to the cloud with AWS

Old Mutual has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider and will migrate its digital customer platforms, core insurance applications and product administration systems to the cloud.

The company will migrate over 1 000 applications to AWS, shutting down its data centres by early 2022. AWS’s functionality, performance, reliable global infrastructure and security will help Old Mutual modernise its technology infrastructure, rapidly innovate and enhance the insurance and banking experience for customers, while also improving intermediary and employee interactions.

Old Mutual is integrating AWS’s analytics and machine learning (ML) services into its business processes to drive greater insights to help the company build more personalised customer facing applications and experiences. The insurance giant is building a data lake on AWS, called the Information Fabric, which will provide a single, consistent view of a customer’s information across the entire business.

Historically, it was challenging for customers to access their financial portfolio because their information was distributed across multiple data sources. Using Information Fabric, Old Mutual is in the process of refining its MyOldMutual customer portal, giving customers a view of their entire financial portfolio in one place at any time. Using Amazon Lex, a service for building conversational interfaces into any application using voice and text, Old Mutual has developed a chatbot for its website that provides instant responses to customers, through the customer’s preferred channel – voice, email, web, or text – 24 hours a day.

Old Mutual is also pursuing other AWS ML technologies, including Amazon SageMaker, a fully managed service to build, train, and deploy ML models, and Amazon Personalize, a realtime personalisation and recommendation service, to develop new realtime financial services, including automated, self-service investment options for customers to make informed decisions when planning and saving for their financial goals.

“AWS provides us with the depth and breadth of services we need to innovate like a startup, with the security expected from Africa’s oldest and most trusted financial services company,” says Johnson Idesoh, CIO at Old Mutual. “With AWS, we can rapidly experiment at lower costs and push the successful experiments into production faster, allowing us to improve the experience for existing customers and attract new ones. AWS understands this high level of customer focus, which is why we see them as far more than just a technology supplier. We are working closely with AWS to not only serve our customers, but also support the development of technology skills in Africa by offering ongoing cloud training programs for employees.”