Paratus refurbishes Musonda computer lab

Paratus Zambia will refurbish the computer lab at Musonda Community School in Kitwe. This project will be done in partnership with Partners for Life Advancement and Education Promotion (PLAEP).

Besides a permanent 2Mbps Internet link, Paratus will be donating a printer and an additional 10 computers that will ensure increased user time per student. Currently there are only 20 computers that cater for 700 students.

Marius van Vuuren, Paratus Telecom Zambia country manager, says this project is part of Paratus’ corporate citizenship program and aims to improve children’s computer skills.

“Paratus realises that computer literacy is no longer a luxury, but an essential skill for future generations. Paratus functions in a connected society and makes a strong contribution to society through different platforms.”

PLAEP executive director Prisca Kambole has urged more corporates to emulate Paratus. “There are nearly 700 children at this school with about 20% being orphans and over 90% come from poor homes where using a computer is unimaginable.

“With this generosity from Paratus, no one will be left behind at Musonda School. Paratus is ensuring the basic human right of access to education, something that can be achieved through computer literacy. This is very commendable,” she adds.

Van Vuuren says Paratus engages in meaningful partnerships. “This facility is not only helping with computer literacy, but giving the recipients access to a world of information via our reliable internet services. Internet is a vital tool in education, it provides a wealth of knowledge that can inspire young minds to not only become productive members of the community, but open them up to new opportunities.

“Our aim is to empower these children by providing them with some of the skills necessary to succeed in our modern and increasingly tech-based world. Our hope is to help them help them themselves in ways that would otherwise be impossible,” he concludes.