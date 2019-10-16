Seacom and Vodacom expand reach across Africa

Seacom has partnered with Vodacom Business Africa to initiate the next chapter of both companies’ African network connectivity ventures.

Since the launch of its business division, Seacom has substantially grown its customer and partnership base. The latest partnership ensures that Seacom can service customer and partner demands beyond existing markets and across Vodacom’s infrastructure footprint – a significant move given the disruption taking place in the enterprise WAN space with technologies like SD-WAN gaining traction.

Over the years, Vodacom Business Africa has strategically invested in the creation of network capability, supported in its vision by technological partners on the continent. This move has increased connectivity and driven digital growth within the 47 countries in which Vodacom Business Africa operates.

Vodacom Business Africa has enabled customers to connect across a range of platforms and is now actively putting measures in place to further encourage usage of that capability. As such, Vodacom is partnering with international telco operators like Seacom to deliver an extensive range of services on their behalf to customers.

MD of Vodacom Business Africa, Guy Clarke, says: “The biggest benefit for Vodacom’s customers is that their access is paired with a single contract execution across multiple territories, supported by cross-border customer service. The new partnership equips Seacom with this appealing capability, while extending its capacity when linking existing services across other platforms, including the Internet of Things, cloud and unified communications.

“We’re confident our partnership will translate into growth for both parties.”

As far as growth goes, Seacom will enjoy access to the far-reaching Vodacom Business Africa footprint to better deliver enterprise solutions to its customers. At the same time, the partnership will help Vodacom’s enterprise division solidify its fixed presence throughout the continent.

Steve Briggs, chief commercial officer of Seacom, says: “The addition of the Vodacom Business Africa network will significantly augment the geographic reach for Seacom Business clients across the continent. In addition, this opportunity further cements the strong commercial relationship already enjoyed between Seacom and the Vodacom Group, which dates back to the launch of our original subsea cable system.”