Synthesis joins Confluent Partner Programme

Financial technology consulting company Synthesis Software Technologies (Synthesis) is joining the Confluent Partner Programme as a value-added reseller.

Confluent is the developer of a streaming platform based on Apache Kafka that enables companies to easily access data as real-time streams.

The founders of Confluent created Apache Kafka, an open source technology that acts as a real-time, fault-tolerant, highly scalable streaming platform. It is widely adopted for use cases ranging from collecting user activity data, logs, application metrics, stock ticker data, and device instrumentation.

Its key strength is its ability to make high volume data available as a real-time stream for consumption in systems with different requirements – from batch systems like Hadoop and real-time systems that require low-latency access, to stream processing engines that transform the data streams as it arrives.

“Being able to integrate the Confluent offering into our product stable ensures we continue delivering innovative solutions to our customers across industry sectors. It is all about unlocking the potential of previously disparate systems into a more integrated approach,” says Nick Walker, Kafka engineer at Synthesis.

This infrastructure enables users to build around a single central nervous system transmitting messages to different systems and applications within an organisation. By leveraging Apache Kafka technology, the Confluent platform enables organisations in retail, logistics, manufacturing, financial services, technology, and media, to move data from isolated systems into a real-time pipeline which can be acted on immediately.

“Helping customers meet their strategic business objectives through disruptive emerging technology such as the Confluent Platform will further differentiate us in the South African market. Data drives decision-making and by giving enterprises the tools needed to do so in real-time will give them a vital competitive advantage,” says Michael Shapiro, MD of Synthesis.