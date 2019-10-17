Tech startups sought for TechAccel

The Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct, is calling on growth-stage tech startups to participate in this year’s TechAccel programme, a high-impact accelerator designed specifically for growing tech companies.

The programme was created to enable the development of these startups using a bootcamp format that will run over five weeks – from 3 February to 6 March 2020. The incubator programme will also focus on helping startups improve their skills and overall business efficiency so that each can focus on the most important aspects of growing its venture.

To enter, tech startups can submit their details online at http://tshimologong.co.za/techaccel-programme/ until the application closing date on 15 November 2019.

The TechAccel Programme will culminate in an investment proposal and pitch. The winning participants earn an investment of up to R500 000 in required products and services. To win the prize, the tech startups need to demonstrate how the investment will be used to accelerate the business.

The competition is open to technology companies, which are defined as entities whose main focus of business is on the development and manufacturing of technology, or providing technology as a service, as opposed to tech-enabled companies which primarily deliver a service using technology.

Lesley Williams, CEO of Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct, says: “Not only does the TechAccel Programme provide business development support, it also produces tangible results by enabling promising startups to become larger, more successful and more sustainable. The programme unlocks real opportunities for startups to accelerate their growth and we look forward to working with the next group of exceptional tech businesses.”

In addition, interested participants need to ensure that the business has a minimum of one-year trading as a CIPC registered business. The growth-stage tech startup should be Black South African owned and managed. Turnover needs to be between R120 000 to R50-million per annum and the owner must be actively involved in the business.