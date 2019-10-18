Data Monitor (Correctional Services) – Free State,

Data Monitor (Correctional Services) –Free State, Northern CapeFixed term contract in line with fundingTB HIV Care (THC), in existence since 1929, is an internationallyrecognisednon-profitorganisation. TB HIV Care provides health care services throughout South Africa to both the general population and communities at increased risk for HIV and TB, including adolescent girls and young women, sex workers and people who use drugs. TB HIV Care provides a stimulating work environment and the opportunity to work with leaders in the field of HIV and TB prevention and care. Our work culture is adapted to the constantly evolving South African health care environment and will suit solution-driven team players interested in opportunities for career development while working to connect people with care.Purpose of the positionThe data monitor supports the M&E specialist. The data monitor plays a key role in ensuring a consistent flow of accurate data from a key population based within the unique environment of Correctional Services. The role is responsible for coordinating data collection (source data), reporting, data quality interventions and verification.Main job tasks, duties and responsibilities

Compile a database (electronic) on all HIV testing data (hard copy source documents) for each correctional centre within the region (90:90:90)

Compile a database on VMMC (source documents) for selected correctional centres (including adverse events / follow up etc)

Compiles routine data reports on indicators (eg: Hep screening; PrEP)

Report all funder indicators timeously (monthly/quarterly/annually) to the M&E specialist

Attend role player meetings (health managers; continuum of care etc)

Coordinates the implementation of new reporting tools and provide training at the correctional centres on data innovations

Responsible for optimising TIER.Net in each correctional centre

Provides mentorship to DCS data staff on data flow requirements to ensure all captured and reported data is of high quality through the use of verified data quality audit tools

Education and experience

Degree/Diploma in health/ public health/ social sciences or related qualification or five years relevant experience in lieu of a degree or diploma would be considered

Certificate in DHIS or TIER.Net data management training

Intermediate level Certificate in MS Excel

Valid driver’s license

Intermediate level computer skills including MS Office

Proficiency in English and an additional SA language (as applicable in area of placement)

Key skills and competencies

Excellent administrative and organisational skills

Previous experience within the Correctional Services is an advantage

Excellent data handling skills

Good interpersonal skills

Problem solving skills

Ability to work accurately under pressure

Maintain a high standard of professionalism

Deadline driven

Closing Date: 26 October 2019

