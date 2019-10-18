DCC is Symantec’s distributor of the year

Drive Control Corporation (DCC) walked away with three distribution accolades at the Symantec Partner Engage event.

DCC won Symantec Distributor of the Year, Christelle Kotze was awarded Symantec Distribution Support Person of the Year, and Bradley Mangan won Symantec Distribution Salesperson of the Year.

“Symantec’s recognition speaks volumes of our partnership and commitment to the South African channel. Our team consistently walks the extra mile to ensure that we build and grow Symantec’s business in a very competitive marketplace,” says Fred Mitchell, division manager: software solutions at DCC.

“Winning accolades like these is never only one individual but a team effort and the DCC team has proven to be head and shoulders above the rest. Congratulations to the entire DCC software team and a big thank you to Symantec,”

DCC has been an official Symantec distributor since 2006 and is responsible for the company’s complete range of security software solutions. The distributor would also like to congratulate EOH for winning Symantec Reseller Partner of the Year and NECXon for its runner up accolade.