Developers gear up for fifth DevConf

The annual gathering for software developers and professionals – DevConf – will be held for the fifth time in 2020 and is expected to draw some 1 300 participants.

To be held in Cape Town on 31 March and Johannesburg on 2 April, DevConf will once again feature renowned international and local experts in the software development field addressing cutting-edge topics that are relevant to the industry across the world.

DevConf host Robert MacLean says the conference and exhibition has become the most popular software engineering event in South Africa. “It targets professional software developers, from solo developers to anyone who works in mid to large-sized organisations who develop systems of all sizes for enterprise companies.”

He says a variety of topics will be discussed at DevConf 2020 including languages and technology, diversity and inclusion, architecture and domain design and mental health in technology. “The programme will also offer practical advice from experts on how specific problems have been solved and on methodology to work together.”

Companies involved in or interested in valuable exposure to the software development field have the opportunity to sponsor various aspects of DevConf 2020 including exhibition and networking space, speaker slots, the speakers’ dinner, refreshments and WiFi. There have been no increases in sponsorship packages since the 2019 event.

The DevConf organiser – the non-profit organisation The Developer Group – is currently reviewing papers received from potential speakers and the conference programme will be announced in November.