Intel targets 5G edge market

Intel has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Smart Edge intelligent-edge platform business from Pivot Technology Solutions.

Smart Edge is a cloud-native, scalable and secure platform for multi-access edge computing (MEC), allowing enterprises and communications service providers can enable cloud-like services closer to the user on the customer-premise or network edge.

The expansion of computing in the network and at the edge is an important growth opportunity for Intel – an estimated $65-billion silicon addressable market by 2023. Edge computing is an opportunity that is accelerating with the rollout of 5G networks.

“This transaction enhances our ability to address the 5G network transformation with a leading position in edge computing,” says Dan Rodriguez, Intel vice-president in the Data Center Group and GM of the Network Compute Division. “We plan to take full advantage of our combined technologies and teams to accelerate the development of the edge computing market while creating a compelling solution for customers.”

The Smart Edge platform is built to run on Intel technologies, such as high-performing Intel Xeon Scalable processors today and, going forward, Intel Optane memory, Intel FPGAs and other accelerators.

Smart Edge’s software is also highly complementary with Intel’s OpenNESS (Open Network Edge Services Software) project.

For enterprises and service providers, Smart Edge enables new opportunities and revenue streams while reducing the total cost of ownership for intelligent edge solutions. For example, retailers could deploy new personalised and location-aware in-store experiences or factories could combine 5G, data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) near the edge to drive greater operational efficiencies.

Approximately 25 Smart Edge employees will join Intel’s Network and Custom Logic Group (NCLG) when the transaction closes, which is expected in the coming weeks.

Also, as a part of this acquisition, Intel and Pivot will sign a Preferred Partner Agreement, which identifies Pivot as an authorized Smart Edge reseller and Intel’s non-exclusive Preferred Systems Integrator for Smart Edge-based edge services solutions.

“Intel is the right company and brand to advance and scale Smart Edge’s software solution,” says Kevin Shank, CEO of Pivot. “Our partnership with Intel will leverage Pivot’s core strengths as a technology integrator and service provider with Intel’s advanced technology solutions to drive the adoption of the Smart Edge platform. We look forward to collaborating with Intel to develop and take to market many new edge computing use cases.”