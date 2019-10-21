Business Analyst

VACANCY

SPECIALIST: BUSINESS ANALYST: AGILE METHODOLOGY EXPERIENCE NEEDED

DISABLED CANDIDATES ONLY

CAPE TOWN

The role of the Specialist: Business Analyst is to work closely with the development team, operations team, data scientists, source system experts and business stakeholders to ensure that solution requirements are technically understood, documented, developed, tested and delivered in line with user expectations.

Your responsibilities will be:

– Define and document requirements (user stories) through technical analysis in terms of impact, scope, feasibility and costs benefit (value)

– Evaluate datasets, interpret numbers and organize datasets and present the information

– Provide technical input to solution design to ensure requirements are met

– Act as a technical liaison between business and the technical delivery team, to clarify requirements, manage expectations, create clear understanding of done, clarify priorities and determine critical success factors for requirements

– Test and Validate solutions

– Perform quality assurance across business analysis documentation, vendor documentation, proposals, technical designs, test documentationCore competencies, knowledge and experience

– Knowledge of business and technical analysis cases

– Understand the business intelligence (BI) technical environment

– Knowledge of technology / industry trends

– Experience with business analysis methods

– Experience in data analysis

– Knowledge of data quality and data management methods

– Understand change control procedures

– Experience relating and networking

– Able to adapt and respond to change

– Able to cope with pressures and setbacks

The ideal candidate for this role will have:

– Matric / Grade 12 essential

– 3-year Degree / diploma or bachelor’s degree in Information Systems, or another related field essential

– 3+ Years business analysis / systems analysis / data analysis experience preferably in a highly complex development environment essential

– Agile methodology and experience preferred

Required Skills

– Problem solving skills are essential

– Decision making skills are essential

– Analytical skills are essential

– Interpersonal skills are essential

– Presentation skills are essential

– Facilitation skills are essential

Recruitment Process:

– Failure to provide truthful information and valid documents will render your application null and void

– Communication will only be with shortlisted candidates

– Appointments will be made in line with the client’s EE and OSHAct policies

– CV + copies of Minimum requirements + SA ID

– CV approval = screening interview = assessment = final interview

– Jino Swart Talent Acquisition Executive ((email address))

