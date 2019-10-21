Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd dies

Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd has died at the age of 62.

Previously CEO of NCR and HP, Hurd joined Oracle nine years ago.

He had taken a leave of absence from the company in September for medical reasons, saying then he needed to focus on his health.

On Friday, Oracle chairman Larry Ellison announced the news of Hurd’s death in an online post.

“Oracle has lost a brilliant and beloved leader who personally touched the lives of so many of us during his decade at Oracle. I will miss his kindness and sense of humour.”

Hurd shot to prominence in the IT industry when he joined HP in 2005, having previously served 25 years at NCR, including two as CEO.

During Hurd’s tenure at HP, the company increased earning for 22 consecutive quarters.

He resigned from HP in 2010 amid fallout over news he’d had a relationship with a marketing contractor.

He was immediately hired at Oracle as co-president with Safra Catz, with control of the sales, service and marketing departments, later becoming co-CEO.

Hurd is survived by his wife Paula and two daughters.