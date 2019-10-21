R100m up for grabs in Vodacom’s ‘Shake!Up Summer’

To celebrate 25 years of connecting South Africans, Vodacom customers will share over R10-million worth of prizes through its 2019 ‘Shake!Up Summer’ promotional campaign.

Available exclusively to customers on the country’s leading network, Vodacom customers will simply need to “Shake” their devices to win a share of over R100 million in prizes including cash, data, cars, vouchers for a year, international holidays and much more.

This year, for the first time ever, Vodacom has introduced a functionality that allows customers to interact, engage, as well as ‘Shake’ using WhatsApp as a platform.

“This year specifically, we have asked customers what they would like and, as a result, we have created a promotion that has their behaviours and reward needs at the very centre,” says Vodacom’s chief officer: consumer business unit, Jorge Mendes. “As we enter the festive season, our customers can look forward to a summer campaign that can also reward them with loads of amazing prizes, gifts, and benefits.

“This being a special year for Vodacom, we decided to give customers even more. We always strive to deliver great value through the innovative products and services that we launch into the market. ‘Shake!Up Summer’ is yet another way of showing our appreciation to our customers in an entertaining and interactive way.”

To claim their daily free prize, customers need to shake using one of the three engagement channels (MyVodacom App, USSD and WhatsApp). To win bigger and better prizes, they will need to unlock a MegaShake, through earning VodaBucks by simply purchasing and enjoying the vast range of products and services on any of the three engagement channels.

In addition, customers can redeem their VodaBucks at the new VodaBucks Store, which will house a multitude of products such as electronic appliances and various other products, exclusively on the MyVodacom App.

Vodacom will also partner with Bidvest Waltons to donate R2-million worth of stationery packs to learners in need. This equates to 20 000 packs which will be donated in January 2020 to coincide with Back to School.

Prizes up for grabs include:

* 200 x R5 000 cash prize (R1 million in total);

* Four Audi A3s;

* 10 x international holidays;

* Uber for a year;

* Uber Eats for a year;

* 1-million MBs of data per day, to a single customer, every day for 90 days; and

* 2-million ice creams.

The 2019 “Shake!Up Summer” commercial features renowned DJ, Prince Kaybee and a throwback to Vodacom’s beloved character, ‘Mo’ the Meerkat.